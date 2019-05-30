John Calipari's son, Brad, has entered the NCAA transfer portal with intent to leave Kentucky, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported on Thursday.

Calipari has been a walk-on at Kentucky since the 2016-17 season. The 6'0" guard redshirted his junior season after playing sparingly his first two seasons with the Wildcats. He appeared in 15 games as a freshman and in 12 games as a sophomore.

Calipari graduated from Kentucky earlier this month with a degree in communications. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and would be eligible to play at another school immediately should he transfer.

As a senior in high school at MacDuffie, Calipari averaged 15.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He finished his high school career as a 1,000-point scorer.

Calipari recorded a total of 11 points and five rebounds across 27 games with the Wildcats.