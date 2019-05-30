Report: Kentucky G Brad Calipari Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Brad, the son of coach John Calipari, intends to transfer from Kentucky.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 30, 2019

John Calipari's son, Brad, has entered the NCAA transfer portal with intent to leave Kentucky, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported on Thursday.

Calipari has been a walk-on at Kentucky since the 2016-17 season. The 6'0" guard redshirted his junior season after playing sparingly his first two seasons with the Wildcats. He appeared in 15 games as a freshman and in 12 games as a sophomore.

Calipari graduated from Kentucky earlier this month with a degree in communications. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and would be eligible to play at another school immediately should he transfer.

As a senior in high school at MacDuffie, Calipari averaged 15.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He finished his high school career as a 1,000-point scorer.

Calipari recorded a total of 11 points and five rebounds across 27 games with the Wildcats.

