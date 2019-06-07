Ex-Oklahoma State Coach Lamont Evans Sentenced to Three Months in Prison

In January, admitted to accepting $22,000 in bribes to send kids to South Carolina and Oklahoma State.

By Associated Press
June 07, 2019

NEW YORK  — A former assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State and the University of South Carolina has been sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes to link top players with bribe-paying managers and financial advisers.

Lamont Evans emerged from Judge Edgardo Ramos’ courtroom Friday to say it was one of the saddest days of his life.

Evans lost his $600,000 job and the likelihood he’d eventually become a head coach with his September 2017 arrest. At the time, he was at Oklahoma State.

His guilty plea in January to bribery conspiracy could lead to his deportation from the country where he has lived since age 2.

Evans was charged in a case that revealed the role of corrupt coaches in a scheme to steer NBA-bound youngsters to schools or managers.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message