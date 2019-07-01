Brad Calipari Transferring From Kentucky to Detroit Mercy

Kentucky coach John Calipari's son Brad is leaving his program for Detroit Mercy.

July 01, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Brad Calipari says on his verified Twitter account that he will transfer to Detroit Mercy.

The 6-foot son of Wildcats coach John Calipari will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and can play immediately as a graduate transfer. Calipari thanked many in a video posted Monday and says he had “the privilege of putting on that Kentucky jersey the past three years.” But he added that playing at Detroit Mercy provides the best opportunity to fulfill his dream of making a “major” on-court impact at the collegiate level.

Calipari played in 27 games his first two seasons at Kentucky before redshirting in 2018-19. He was a two-time Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll member and graduated in May with a communications degree.

