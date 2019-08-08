Texas guard Andrew Jones has been cleared for basketball activities after battling leukemia for much of 2018-19, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018. He completed his chemotherapy treatments eight months later at the UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He joined the Longhorns in November 2018 and played in just two games with Texas in 2018-19. He made a free throw in his brief return to the floor against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 6.

The junior guard's last full season came in 2016-17. Jones averaged 11.4 points per game as a freshman and shot 32.8% from three. He shot 46.3% from three in eight games in 2017-18.

Texas missed the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years in 2018-19, but Shaka Smart and Co. ended their season by defeating Lipscomb for the NIT championship.