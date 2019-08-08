Texas Guard Andrew Jones Cleared for Basketball Activities After Leukemia Battle

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Jones completed his chemotherapy treatments at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in November 2018

By Michael Shapiro
August 08, 2019

Texas guard Andrew Jones has been cleared for basketball activities after battling leukemia for much of 2018-19, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018. He completed his chemotherapy treatments eight months later at the UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He joined the Longhorns in November 2018 and played in just two games with Texas in 2018-19. He made a free throw in his brief return to the floor against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 6. 

The junior guard's last full season came in 2016-17. Jones averaged 11.4 points per game as a freshman and shot 32.8% from three. He shot 46.3% from three in eight games in 2017-18. 

Texas missed the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years in 2018-19, but Shaka Smart and Co. ended their season by defeating Lipscomb for the NIT championship.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message