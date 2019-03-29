The 2018 college basketball season is drawing to a close with the NCAA tournament nearing the Final Four round. With only a handful of teams left competing, some programs are already looking to put together their coaching staffs for next year and undergo changes.

Cal is among the most coveted job openings at the moment. The Bears fired Wyking Jones earlier this week and Jason Kidd's name emerged as a possible replacement. However Mark Fox is reportedly set to become the Bears' new head coach.

Other coaches are expected to be on the move too.

Here's the latest news and rumors surrounding college basketball coaches:

• Cal will hire Mark Fox (Georgia) to replace Wyking Jones. (Jon Rothstein, SI)

• Alabama hired Nate Oats (Buffalo) to replace Avery Johnson. (Official)

• Arkansas fired Mike Anderson. (Official)

• George Washington hired Jamion Christian (Siena) to repalce Maurice Joseph. (Official)

• Nebraska fired Tim Miles. (Official)

• Saint Joseph's hired Billy Lange to replace Phil Martelli. (Official)

• Temple hired Aaron McKie to replace Fran Dunphy. (Official)

• Texas A&M fired Billy Kennedy. (Official)

• Tulane hired Ron Hunter to replace Mike Dunleavy Sr. (Official)

• UCLA fired Steve Alford. (Official)

• UNLV hired T.J. Otzelberger to replace Marvin Menzies. (Official)

• Vanderbilt fired Bryce Drew. (Official)

• Washington State hired Kyle Smith to replace Ernie Kent. (Official)