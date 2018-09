The ACC's men's basketball conference season will open on Jan. 1 in the 2018-19 season with Notre Dame visiting Virginia Tech.

The slate features 135 ACC regular-season league games and 14 New York Life ACC Tournament games. All games, from the conference opener on New Year’s Day through the conclusion of the ACC Tournament in mid-March, will be available on an ESPN network, Raycom Sports, CBS Sports or a Regional Sports Network.

See the complete schedule and TV listings below:

2018-19 ACC Basketball Schedule: Conference Games Only



Tuesday, January 1

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 1 p.m.



Thursday, January 3

NC State at Miami, ESPN/U, 7 p.m.



Saturday, January 5

Boston College at Virginia Tech, RSN, Noon

North Carolina at Pitt, Raycom, Noon

Syracuse at Notre Dame, Raycom, Noon

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, RSN, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Duke, ESPN, 2 p.m./8 p.m.

Florida State at Virginia, ESPN2, 3 p.m.



Sunday, January 6

Miami at Louisville, ESPNU, 6 p.m.



Tuesday, January 8

Duke at Wake Forest, ESPN/2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, ESPN/2, 9 p.m.



Wednesday, January 9

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, RSN, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, Raycom, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Pitt, Raycom, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College, ESPN2/U, 9 p.m.

Miami at Florida State, RSN, 9 p.m.



Saturday, January 12

Boston College at Notre Dame, RSN, Noon

Virginia at Clemson, Raycom, Noon

Louisville at North Carolina, ESPN/2, Noon

Pitt at NC State, Raycom, Noon

Duke at Florida State, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami, RSN, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ESPN/2, 6 p.m.



Monday, January 14

Syracuse at Duke, ESPN/U, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Pitt, ESPN/U, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, January 15

NC State at Wake Forest, Raycom, 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, Raycom, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPN, 9 p.m.



Wednesday, January 16

Boston College at Louisville, RSN, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, RSN, 9 p.m.



Saturday, January 19

North Carolina at Miami, ESPN/2, Noon

Virginia at Duke, ESPN/2, 2 p.m./4 p.m./6 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, Raycom, 2 p.m.

Pitt at Syracuse, RSN, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, Raycom, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, RSN, 4 p.m.



Sunday, January 20

Florida State at Boston College, ESPNU, Noon



Monday, January 21

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, January 22

Clemson at Florida State, ESPN/2/U, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, RSN, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, RSN, 9 p.m.

Duke at Pitt, ESPN/U, 9 p.m.



Thursday, January 24

NC State at Louisville, Raycom, 8 p.m.

Miami at Syracuse, Raycom, 8 p.m.



Saturday, January 26

Georgia Tech at Duke, Raycom, Noon

Virginia at Notre Dame, CBS, 1 p.m.

Pitt at Louisville, Raycom, 2 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, Raycom, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, RSN, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.



Sunday, January 27

Florida State at Miami, ESPNU, 6 p.m.



Monday, January 28

Duke at Notre Dame, ESPN, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, January 29

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, RSN, 7 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, ESPN/2, 7 p.m.

Pitt at Clemson, ESPN2/U, 9 p.m.



Wednesday, January 30

Virginia Tech at Miami, ESPN2/U, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, Raycom, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest, Raycom, 8 p.m.



Saturday, February 2

Georgia Tech at Florida State, RSN, Noon

Virginia Tech at NC State, Raycom, Noon

Notre Dame at Boston College, RSN, 2 p.m.

Miami at Virginia, Raycom, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, ESPN/2, 2 p.m./4 p.m./6 p.m.

Syracuse at Pitt, ESPN2/U, 6 p.m.



Sunday, February 3

Wake Forest at Clemson, ESPNU, Noon



Monday, February 4

Louisville at Virginia Tech, ESPN, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, February 5

Boston College at Duke, ESPN/2, 7 p.m.

Pitt at Wake Forest, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Syracuse, Raycom, 8 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, Raycom, 8 p.m.



Wednesday, February 6

Clemson at Georgia Tech, RSN, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, ESPN2/U, 7 p.m.



Saturday, February 9

Virginia Tech at Clemson, ESPN/2/U, Noon

Miami at North Carolina, Raycom, Noon

Boston College at Syracuse, Raycom, 2 p.m.

NC State at Pitt, Raycom, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Florida State, ESPN/2/U, 4 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, ESPN/2, 6 p.m.



Sunday, February 10

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 6 p.m.



Monday, February 11

Virginia at North Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, February 12

Pitt at Boston College, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Duke at Louisville, ESPN/2, 9 p.m.



Wednesday, February 13

Clemson at Miami, ESPN2/U, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida State, RSN, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, Raycom, 8 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, Raycom, 8 p.m.



Saturday, February 16

Clemson at Louisville, ESPN/2/U, Noon

North Carolina at Wake Forest, Raycom, Noon

Florida State at Georgia Tech, Raycom, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, Raycom, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pitt, RSN, 4:30 p.m.

NC State at Duke, ESPN/2, 4 p.m./6 p.m./8 p.m.



Sunday, February 17

Miami at Boston College, ESPNU, 6 p.m.



Monday, February 18

Virginia at Virginia Tech, ESPN, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, February 19

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, ESPN2/U, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson, ESPN/2/U, 9 p.m.



Wednesday, February 20

Boston College at NC State, RSN, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, ESPN/Raycom, 9 p.m.

Pitt at Georgia Tech, RSN, 9 p.m.



Saturday, February 23

Virginia at Louisville, Raycom, Noon

Boston College at Clemson, RSN, Noon

Georgia Tech at Miami, RSN, 2 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina, CBS, 3:45 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ESPN/2/U, 4 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, ESPN/2, 6 p.m./8 p.m.



Sunday, February 24

Wake Forest at NC State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.



Monday, February 25

Notre Dame at Florida State, ESPN, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, February 26

Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN/Raycom, 7 p.m./9 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina, ESPN/Raycom, 7 p.m./9 p.m.

Miami at Wake Forest, RSN, 7 p.m.



Wednesday, February 27

Clemson at Pitt, RSN, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Boston College, RSN, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, ESPN2/U, 7 p.m.



Saturday, March 2

NC State at Florida State, ESPN/2, Noon

Syracuse at Wake Forest, Raycom, Noon

Pitt at Virginia, Raycom, 2 p.m.

Miami at Duke, CBS, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, ESPN/2, 4 p.m./6 p.m.



Sunday, March 3

Notre Dame at Louisville, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, ESPNU, 6 p.m.



Monday, March 4

Virginia at Syracuse, ESPN, 7 p.m.



Tuesday, March 5

Virginia Tech at Florida State, ESPN2/U, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Duke, ESPN/2, 7 p.m.

Pitt at Miami, Raycom, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Boston College, Raycom, 8 p.m.



Wednesday, March 6

Georgia Tech at NC State, RSN, 9 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, ESPN2/U, 9 p.m.



Friday, March 8

Miami at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 7 p.m.



Saturday, March 9

Syracuse at Clemson, CBS, Noon

Florida State at Wake Forest, Raycom, Noon

Notre Dame at Pitt, Raycom, Noon

NC State at Boston College, RSN, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, ESPN/2, 4 p.m./6 p.m./8 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m./8 p.m.



2019 ACC Tournament

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

March 12-16