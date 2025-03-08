SI

Alabama's Mark Sears Knocks Off No. 1 Auburn on Buzzer-Beating Floater in OT Thriller

Welcome to March.

No. 7 Alabama defeated No. 1 Auburn 93–91 in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Saturday. Auburn forced the game into overtime at the end of the second half, which led to an exciting five extra minutes of SEC basketball.

The Crimson Tide had about 14 seconds left to draw up a game-winning play, and Alabama's Mark Sears answered the call. He capped off the regular season with a buzzer-beating floater and completely silenced the Auburn home crowd, who only witnessed two losses the entire season.

Alabama got revenge on their rivals after losing to Auburn 94–85 last month. This win moved the Crimson Tide to finish the season with a 24–7 record, while the Tigers dropped to 27–4.

