Best March Madness Bracket Names for Your Friends and Office Pools

It’s March Madness time, folks. If you haven’t gotten busy building your bracket yet, the time to start is now.

But even those with their bracket filled out completely still likely have one final task—naming said bracket. Many sports fans like to give their bracket a quirky name for the pool they are entering. A small joke, pun or reference that can get a sensible chuckle or knowing grin from other pool participants whether it winds up at the top or the bottom of the leaderboard.

Your humble blogger here has racked his brain for the past three hours or so rounding up the best puns and little jokes he could pull out of the ether. If any of these strike your fancy, you have my full permission to claim that you made it up yourself. If you aren’t impressed with my offerings, that’s totally fine, I tried my best, hopefully you can use it as a jumping off point for your brilliant bracket name. When in doubt, “My Bracket” always works.

Basic bracket and/or pop-culture puns:

Back in Bracket

Baby Got Bracket

One Bracket After Another

Bracketing the Night Away

Bend, Don’t Bracket

Upsetting Upsets

Cinderella Winderella

Buster Moves

Hoops, There It Is

Hoops, I Did It Again

Basketball The Small Things

Yippe Ki-Yay, Motherdunker

Full Metal Bracket

The Church Of Bracketology

A Bracket Has No Name

Dribble Me This, Batman

BracketFan5489168

Exuding overconfidence:

The Perfect Bracket

All of These Are Right

[Whatever team you have winning] Is Winning

The Correct Bracket

Never Been Wrong

March Radness

Exuding underconfidence:

I’m Just Here for the Wings

I’m Upset

My First Bracket

Oops! All Guesses

One in 9 Quintillion

March Sadness

March Badness

Yearly Donation

Somewhat timely/slightly stale meme reference:

Six-Seven Seeds

A Few—A Few Small Brackets

Team-specific puns:

THE Ohio State Bracket

Duke Nukes ‘Em

Hypnotoad

Rock Chalk Chalk

Sparty Doesn’t Know

Bruined Bracket

InCONNceivable

Later Gators

Houston, We Have a Cougar

Nova Your Business

OurKansas Arkansas

Purdue Spoilermakers

What’s a Billiken?

Santa Clara’s Coming to Town

Player-specific puns:

Boozer Bruiser

Boozer Cruise

Acuff Above

Mr. Anderson

Jeremy Braves His Fears

Zuby Zuby Zu

Kingston of Leon

I Like Graham Ike

Karabanimals

Boyd Toys

Boopie Brackets

Aday, Amonth, Ayear

Paying the Pryce

Emanuel Sharp Cheddar

TJ Power Hour

Coach-specific puns:

Mark Few and Far Between

Schey Guys

Pitino Cap

Dan Hurled Me

Hurley Gurley

Your Best Bill Self

In the Izzone

John Calimari

Painter Is Weakness Leaving the Body

More March Madness from Sports Illustrated