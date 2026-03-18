Best March Madness Bracket Names for Your Friends and Office Pools
It’s March Madness time, folks. If you haven’t gotten busy building your bracket yet, the time to start is now.
But even those with their bracket filled out completely still likely have one final task—naming said bracket. Many sports fans like to give their bracket a quirky name for the pool they are entering. A small joke, pun or reference that can get a sensible chuckle or knowing grin from other pool participants whether it winds up at the top or the bottom of the leaderboard.
Your humble blogger here has racked his brain for the past three hours or so rounding up the best puns and little jokes he could pull out of the ether. If any of these strike your fancy, you have my full permission to claim that you made it up yourself. If you aren’t impressed with my offerings, that’s totally fine, I tried my best, hopefully you can use it as a jumping off point for your brilliant bracket name. When in doubt, “My Bracket” always works.
Basic bracket and/or pop-culture puns:
Back in Bracket
Baby Got Bracket
One Bracket After Another
Bracketing the Night Away
Bend, Don’t Bracket
Upsetting Upsets
Cinderella Winderella
Buster Moves
Hoops, There It Is
Hoops, I Did It Again
Basketball The Small Things
Yippe Ki-Yay, Motherdunker
Full Metal Bracket
The Church Of Bracketology
A Bracket Has No Name
Dribble Me This, Batman
BracketFan5489168
Exuding overconfidence:
The Perfect Bracket
All of These Are Right
[Whatever team you have winning] Is Winning
The Correct Bracket
Never Been Wrong
March Radness
Exuding underconfidence:
I’m Just Here for the Wings
I’m Upset
My First Bracket
Oops! All Guesses
One in 9 Quintillion
March Sadness
March Badness
Yearly Donation
Somewhat timely/slightly stale meme reference:
Six-Seven Seeds
A Few—A Few Small Brackets
Team-specific puns:
THE Ohio State Bracket
Duke Nukes ‘Em
Hypnotoad
Rock Chalk Chalk
Sparty Doesn’t Know
Bruined Bracket
InCONNceivable
Later Gators
Houston, We Have a Cougar
Nova Your Business
OurKansas Arkansas
Purdue Spoilermakers
What’s a Billiken?
Santa Clara’s Coming to Town
Player-specific puns:
Boozer Bruiser
Boozer Cruise
Acuff Above
Mr. Anderson
Jeremy Braves His Fears
Zuby Zuby Zu
Kingston of Leon
I Like Graham Ike
Karabanimals
Boyd Toys
Boopie Brackets
Aday, Amonth, Ayear
Paying the Pryce
Emanuel Sharp Cheddar
TJ Power Hour
Coach-specific puns:
Mark Few and Far Between
Schey Guys
Pitino Cap
Dan Hurled Me
Hurley Gurley
Your Best Bill Self
In the Izzone
John Calimari
Painter Is Weakness Leaving the Body
More March Madness from Sports Illustrated
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.