Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Dates, Location, How to Watch & More
The 2025 Big Ten women's tournament will be bigger than ever in 2025 with the addition of Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA to the conference. After three straight years of Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark winning the tournament, the champion will likely come from another school and could feature another superstar like USC's Juju Watkins.
While the Big Ten is now an 18-team league, only the top 15 regular season teams have been invited to Indiana to play in the tournament.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule
Round
Date
Time (Eastern)
First Round
3/5/2025
3:30pm / 6:00pm / 8:30pm
Second Round
3/6/2025
Noon / 2:30pm / 6:30pm / 9:00pm
Third Round
3/7/2025
Noon / 2:30pm / 6:30pm / 9:00pm
Semifinals
3/8/2025
3:00pm / 5:30pm
Finals
3/9/2025
4:30pm
The 2025 Big Ten women's basketball tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Two more games will follow with the triple-header featuring the bottom six seeds.
Thursday, March 6 there will be four games with the first tipping off at noon. The tournament quarterfinals will follow the same schedule on Friday.
The semifinals will be played on Saturday, March 8 starting at 3 p.m. ET. The Big Ten women's basketball tournament championship is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 9.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Location
The Big Ten women's basketball tournament will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, which also serves as the home of the Indiana Pacers as well as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The tournament will also be held there next year before hitting the road.
How to Watch the 2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament
Round
Television Network
Streaming
First
Streaming only
Peacock
Second
Big Ten Network
Fox Sports app
Third
Big Ten Network
Fox Sports app
Semifinals
Big Ten Network
Fox Sports app
Finals
CBS
Paramount+
If you want to watch the Big Ten women's basketball tournament in its entirety you will need Peacock, the Big Ten Network and CBS. The Fox Sports app and a Paramount+ login could also come in handy.
The first round takes place exclusively on Peacock. The second and third rounds on Thursday and Friday will air on the Big Ten Network and stream on the Fox Sports app. The semifinals also air on Big Ten Nework and the FOX Sports app.
The finals on Sunday will air on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+.