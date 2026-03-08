Boston College Dismisses Earl Grant, Becomes Second ACC Program to Open Sunday

As conference championship season heats up and the college basketball world prepares for the looming NCAA tournament, the sport’s coaching carousel begins to spin. The ACC now has two openings as of Sunday.

Hours after Georgia Tech fired Damon Stoudamire after an 11–20 (2–16) season that left the Yellow Jackets in the ACC’s basement, Boston College, which posted the same overall record with a slightly better mark in conference play (4–14), has done the same with Earl Grant, per Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.

Grant exits Chestnut Hill, Mass. after posting a 72–92 record with the Eagles since taking over ahead of the 2021–22 season. He finished above .500 just one time, leading Boston College to a 20–16 record (8–12 in ACC play) in 2023–24, finishing the year with a second-round loss in the NIT. He led the team to a pair of ACC tournament quarterfinals in 2022 and ‘24, but the Eagles failed to quality for the event in the last two years.

Prior to the job at Boston College, Grant had a successful run in the CAA at College of Charleston, leading the Cougars to a 127–89 record from 2014 to ‘21. The Cougars won a share of the CAA regular season title and took home the conference championship in 2018, finishing with a record of 26–8. A 13-seed in the NCAA tournament, they lost a very competitive game against No. 4 seed Auburn, 62–58, in the first round.

