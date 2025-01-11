SI

Bruce Pearl Provides Johni Broome Injury Update Following Auburn's Narrow Win

The forward has been one of the nation's most productive players this season.

Patrick Andres

Johni Broome during No. 2 Auburn's 84–68 win over Missouri on Jan. 4, 2025.
Johni Broome during No. 2 Auburn's 84–68 win over Missouri on Jan. 4, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Auburn is off to a stellar 14-1 start this season and carries the nation's No. 2 ranking—and the Tigers have forward Johni Broome to thank for that.

In his fifth season in college basketball, Broome has raised his game to new heights. His 18.7 points per game are a career high, while his 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game lead the SEC.

On Saturday, however, Broome suffered an ankle sprain as Auburn narrowly avoided defeat in a 66–63 win over South Carolina. Making matters worse, coach Bruce Pearl told Field of 68's Jeff Goodman the injury is significant.

“That’s what we think," Pearl said via Goodman. "We will get tests tomorrow to make sure.”

Broome's absence is significant for a team beginning conference play in what is widely considered one of the deepest leagues in college basketball history. The Tigers have a stretch of four of six games against ranked teams on the way, and are currently scheduled to close the regular season against four straight ranked teams.

Next up for Auburn in the near term is No. 14 Mississippi State on Tuesday.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

