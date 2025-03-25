SI

Caitlin Clark Sends Heartfelt Message to JuJu Watkins After USC Star's ACL Tear

Karl Rasmussen

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins is set to miss the remainder of the NCAA tournament after she suffered a torn ACL during the first half of the team's round of 32 win against Mississippi State on Monday night.

Indiana Fever star and former Iowa Hawkeyes phenom Caitlin Clark took to social media on Tuesday morning to send a message of encouragement and some prayers in Watkins's direction.

"Sending all my thoughts and prayers to JuJu. Kid will come back stronger than ever," wrote Clark on X, formerly Twitter.

Watkins is set to undergo surgery and begin her rehabilitation as she aims to return at some point during the 2025–26 campaign, though it's no guarantee she'll be ready to get back on the floor next season.

The 19-year-old is arguably the best player in women's college basketball, and her absence will be a major blow for the Trojans as they look to contend for a national championship. In 2024–25, she averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while making 1.9 threes per contest. Watkins was an AP All-American and is in the running to be named National Player of the Year after another sensational season for USC.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

