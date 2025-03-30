Cameras Caught Cooper Flagg's Emotional Moment With Parents After Duke Win Over Alabama
Duke became the second team to earn a Final Four spot in the men's 2025 NCAA tournament on Saturday night. The Blue Devils defeated No. 2 Alabama, 85-65, to advance past the Elite Eight for the first time since Coach K put his clipboard away.
Freshman standout Cooper Flagg was a bit quieter than he was earlier in the week, posting 16 points and nine rebounds. But he was still a large part of his team's win and celebrated accordingly afterwards, getting a chance to cut down the nets as a freshman. Cameras also caught Flagg's emotional embrace with his parents after securing a Final Four spot.
Nothing quite like a big hug from mom and pops after a big accomplishment. And even if the job isn't done this is indeed a big accomplishment. Not every uber-talented freshman at Duke gets to go to the Final Four. Zion Williamson didn't. Jayson Tatum didn't. But Flagg will.
A cool moment for the young man, and Duke now looks forward to the Final Four in San Antonio.