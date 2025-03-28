Basketball Fans Still Reeling From Cooper Flagg's Historic Sweet 16 Performance
The month of March had largely been a difficult one for top NBA prospect and Duke star Cooper Flagg, who sprained his ankle in the first game of ACC tournament play. That changed on Thursday night.
Flagg exploded in Duke's battle with Arizona in the Sweet 16. He put up 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and three blocks in the Blue Devils' 100-93 win over the Wildcats. It was a dominant showing that not only proved again he's worthy of a top NBA draft selection, but that he's one of the most well-rounded talents to take the court in modern college basketball. Flagg is the second player in NCAA history to hit the benchmark of 30 points, five assists, five rebounds, and three blocks since blocks started officially being recorded in 1986.
Even the morning after his show, fans were still reeling about Flagg's performance.
It was quite a performance from Flagg— and he's not done yet. The standout freshman will lead Duke against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four.