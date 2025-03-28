Basketball Fans Still Reeling From Cooper Flagg's Historic Sweet 16 Performance

Cooper Flagg had one of the best performances from a freshman in NCAA tournament history to lead Duke to the Elite Eight last night.



Flagg vs Arizona:



30 PTS (64.1 TS%)

6 REB

7 AST (1 TO)

1 STL

3 BLK



