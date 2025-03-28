SI

Basketball Fans Still Reeling From Cooper Flagg's Historic Sweet 16 Performance

Even the morning after, fans still couldn't believe Flagg's absurd statline that helped send Duke to the Elite Eight.

Liam McKeone

Cooper Flagg exploded in a dominant performance on Thursday night
Cooper Flagg exploded in a dominant performance on Thursday night / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The month of March had largely been a difficult one for top NBA prospect and Duke star Cooper Flagg, who sprained his ankle in the first game of ACC tournament play. That changed on Thursday night.

Flagg exploded in Duke's battle with Arizona in the Sweet 16. He put up 30 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and three blocks in the Blue Devils' 100-93 win over the Wildcats. It was a dominant showing that not only proved again he's worthy of a top NBA draft selection, but that he's one of the most well-rounded talents to take the court in modern college basketball. Flagg is the second player in NCAA history to hit the benchmark of 30 points, five assists, five rebounds, and three blocks since blocks started officially being recorded in 1986.

Even the morning after his show, fans were still reeling about Flagg's performance.

It was quite a performance from Flagg— and he's not done yet. The standout freshman will lead Duke against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/College Basketball