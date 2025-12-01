College Basketball AP Top 25: Michigan Soars in Rankings After Huge Win Over Gonzaga
College basketball’s 2025 version of Feast Week has officially come and gone, and with it came plenty of action as NCAA hoops enters December.
The week that was saw Michigan take down Gonzaga by 40(!) points with a 101–61 win in the Players Era championship—a pseudo-tournament littered with NIL money that also saw Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic put together two epic shooting performances and Creighton announcer John Bishop go viral over his call of the Jays' loss to Baylor.
Elsewhere, even St. John’s coach Rick Pitino had an opinion about Lane Kiffin moving from Ole Miss to LSU, as he highlighted the absurdity of the college football calendar.
And just like that, we’re onto Week 5. Here’s a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings in college basketball:
AP Top 25 Rankings, Week 5
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Purdue Boilermakers
None
2.
Arizona Wildcats
None
3.
Michigan Wolverines
+4
4.
Duke Blue Devils
None
5.
UConn Huskies
None
6.
Louisville Cardinals
None
7.
Michigan State Spartans
+4
8.
Houston Cougars
-5
9.
BYU Cougars
None
10.
Iowa State Cyclones
+5
11.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
+1
12.
Alabama Crimson Tide
-4
13.
Tennessee Volunteers
+4
14.
Illinois Fighting Illini
-1
15.
Florida Gators
-5
16.
North Carolina Tar Heels
None
17.
Vanderbilt Commodores
+7
18.
Kentucky Wildcats
+1
19.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
+1
20.
Auburn Tigers
+1
21.
Kansas Jayhawks
None
22.
Indiana Hoosiers
+3
23.
St. John’s Red Storm
-9
24.
USC Trojans
New to Top 25
25.
Arkansas Razorbacks
-3