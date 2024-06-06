Dan Hurley Tells His UConn Team Talks With Lakers are Real, per Report
When UConn coach Dan Hurley steered the Huskies to a 75-60 win over Purdue in the national championship on April 8—the team's second straight crown—talk of a three-peat began almost immediately.
Due to his overwhelming success, Hurley may not be around to see it through.
Hurley is in discussions to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a Thursday morning report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Hours after that story broke, Fox's John Fanta reported that Hurley was frank about the situation with his team.
"Dan Hurley met with his players at UConn this morning and informed them he's been in talks with the Lakers," Fanta wrote. "Hurley didn't want to hide the fact that this is real. Huskies have a noon practice and Hurley told his players it's business as usual for now."
The Lakers face a critical offseason with forward LeBron James, 39, holding a $51 million player option for 2025. Los Angeles sacked coach Darvin Ham on May 3 after losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.