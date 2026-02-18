A Livid Mick Cronin Got Into It With a Reporter Over a Question About Michigan State’s Student Section

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin had himself quite the Tuesday night.

The bubble-bound Bruins lost their second straight contest — an 82–59 romp at the hands of the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans — on Tuesday night in East Lansing. Getting blown out in a game that would have done wonders for UCLA’s NCAA tournament chances is one thing, but Cronin made headlines of his own by sending forward Steven Jamerson II to the locker room after being called for a technical foul, down 27, with just over four minutes to play.

After the foul, UCLA HC Mick Cronin ejects his own player, Steven Jamerson III. pic.twitter.com/KOFMCDRYjg — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 18, 2026

Cronin’s busy night continued after the game when he fielded questions from reporters after the disappointing loss. The UCLA coach was asked about Michigan State student-section chants, and Cronin interrupted the reporter’s question and gave a very pointed response.

“I could give a rat’s ass about the other team’s student-section,” Cronin said. “I would like to give you a kudos for the worst question I’ve ever been asked.”

When the reporter sarcastically said, “I’ll take it,” Cronin continued to go after the reporter for the question, with things escalating quickly.

“You should take it. You really think I care about the other team’s student-section?”

When the reporter began to respond, Cronin asked if he was “raising his voice at him.”

UCLA coach Mick Cronin's thoughts on the Michigan State student section. @ThisistheIZZONE pic.twitter.com/7pJJHEs7sQ — Owen Oszust (@Owen_Oszust) February 18, 2026

UCLA is in the midst of one of their toughest stretches of the season on the schedule, all the while desperately needing victories to remain in the NCAA tournament field. Things don’t get any easier for the Bruins, who host the 10th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini at home on Saturday night.

Cronin is clearly feeling the heat at one of the most demanding basketball jobs in the country. The Bruins need a win. Fast.

