Jay Bilas Rips West Virgina Governor's NCAA Tournament Lawsuit Threat With Savage Line
The state of West Virginia has been fuming since Sunday night when the men's basketball team didn't make the NCAA tournament after finishing the year 19–13. That came a few days after the team lost in the second round of the Big 12 tournament to a Colorado team that finished the season at 14–19.
Still, West Viriginia is not happy about the so-called snub despite that mediocre record and the ugly loss to the Buffaloes. The state is so mad that its governor, Patrick Morrisey, threatened legal action against the NCAA, who he referred to as the "National Corrupt Athletic Association."
ESPN's Jay Bilas blasted Morrisey's lawsuit threat with an argument that made a ton of sense and ended with a savage line about what the Mountaineers should have done if they wanted to play in the NCAA tournament.
"I wish I were the judge in that thing," Bilas said. "Because one of the questions I would ask the plaintiff is, 'How many games did you play?' and 'How many of those games did you win?' Well, if you don't want to be at the end of the line and the committee decide that, maybe you should think about winning more. Case dismissed."
Those brilliant comments can be seen at the end of this video:
Win more games and you'd be in. It really is that simple, West Virginia.