Ex-Duke Guard Jaylen Blakes Lifts Stanford Over North Carolina With Go-Ahead Bucket
In three years with Duke, guard Jaylen Blakes didn't accomplish all that much against North Carolina. Blakes played in five minutes over two games against the Tar Heels and failed to score a single point.
However, the antipathy you gather for North Carolina with the Blue Devils never leaves you—and thus, Blakes was ready when his number was called for Stanford on Saturday.
With 7.7 seconds left and the Cardinal trailing the Tar Heels 71–70, Blakes sprinted up the court and tried a short jumper. It was true, and Stanford left Chapel Hill, N.C. with a 72–71 win.
Blakes committed to Duke way back in April 2021, and after transferring in May he got his chance to smite the Blue Devils' biggest rival.
It's early, but the Cardinal seem to be adjusting to ACC life fairly well. Saturday's win was their third in their last four games, joining victories over Virginia Tech and Virginia.
On Feb. 16, Blakes will get a shot at his old team when Stanford travels to Duke.