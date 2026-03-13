Future Men's March Madness Host Cities for 2027, 2028 and Beyond
The NCAA tournament is upon us once again, with the most exciting postseason tournament in American sports ready to grace basketball fans with its presence.
The 2026 NCAA tournament will conclude this year in Indianapolis, where Lucas Oil Stadium is set to host the Final Four and national championship game for the fourth time, while the city of Indianapolis will play host to the final weekend of college basketball for the ninth time in the history of the tournament.
But where will the NCAA tournament be held in future years? Here's a detailed look at future host cities that have been announced for the early rounds of the tournament, as well as the Final Four.
How Are Cities Chosen to Host March Madness?
There are a few specific considerations given to cities prior to scheduling NCAA tournament games.
Venue Requirements: The NCAA requires that arenas planning to host men's March Madness games be fit to a specific capacity. For first and second round games, arenas in host cities must have at least 10,000 seats. For Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds, venues in host cities must be able to hold at least 15,000 fans. The Final Four seating capacity requirements jump considerably, which is why the games are generally played in indoor football stadiums. The NCAA prefers to hold Final Four contests in arenas that hold at least 60,000 fans.
City Infrastructure: The NCAA also considers hotel accommodations, local restaurants, and public transportation options for fans traveling to the area for the games to ensure that the overall experience is as enjoyable as possible for fans visiting the host city.
Previous Experience: Previous positive experiences hosting NCAA tournament games are always a plus for the NCAA when evaluating potential host cities. If a city has been successful in the past welcoming basketball fans to the city for March Madness contests, they will be seriously considered once again in the future.
Geography: The NCAA tournament is separated by regionals, so a variety of cities positioned in different time zones each year are a key part of the process. The NCAA annually chooses cities in the East, Midwest, South and West to host March Madness contests, especially early in the tournament.
Where Will March Madness Be Held in the Coming Years?
The one guarantee each year is that the First Four will by held in Dayton, Ohio. The city has played host to the men's First Four since tournament expansion from 64 to 68 teams in 2011, which is the opening round of four play-in games to the first round's field of 64.
Dayton played a significant role in the NCAA tournament even before the field expanded. The city had previously hosted first round games from '01-'11 when the field was 64 teams.
Men's March Madness Host Cities for 2027
Here are the cities that are tabbed to host men's NCAA tournament games in 2027.
Round
Date
City
Arena
First Four
March 16, 17
Dayton
UD Arena
First/Second
March 18, 20
Pittsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
First/Second
March 18, 20
Omaha
CHI Health Center
First/Second
March 18, 20
Fort Worth
Dickies Arena
First/Second
March 18, 20
Spokane
Numerica Veterans Arena
First/Second
March 19, 21
Charlotte
Spectrum Center
First/Second
March 19, 21
Minneapolis
Target Center
First/Second
March 19, 21
Louisville
KFC Yum! Center
First/Second
March 19, 21
Sacramento
Golden 1 Center
South Regional
March 25, 27
San Antonio
Frost Bank Center
West Regional
March 25, 27
Los Angeles
Crypto.com Arena
Midwest Regional
March 26, 28
Kansas City, Mo.
T-Mobile Center
East Regional
March 26, 28
New York
Madison Square Garden
Men's March Madness Host Cities for 2028
Here are the cities that are tabbed to host men's NCAA tournament games in 2028.
Round
Date
City
Arena
First Four
March 14, 15
Dayton
UD Arena
First/Second
March 16, 18
Tulsa
BOK Center
First/Second
March 16, 18
Orlando
Kia Center
First/Second
March 16, 18
Columbus
Nationwide Arena
First/Second
March 16, 18
Salt Lake City
Delta Center
First/Second
March 17, 19
Brooklyn
Barclays Center
First/Second
March 17, 19
Des Moines
Casey's Center
First/Second
March 17, 19
Birmingham
Legacy Arena
First/Second
March 17, 19
Seattle
Climate Pledge Arena
East Regional
March 23, 25
Raleigh
Lenovo Center
West Regional
March 23, 25
San Francisco
Chase Center
Midwest Regional
March 24, 26
Detroit
Little Caesars Arena
South Regional
March 24, 26
Dallas
American Airlines Center
Future Final Four Host Cities
While the host cities for men's March Madness have yet to be announced beyond 2028, the Final Four locations have already been selected through 2031. Here's where the biggest college basketball weekend of the year will be heading in '27 and beyond, which includes a first-time host in Las Vegas for '28.
Year
Date
City
Arena
2027
April 3, 5
Detroit
Ford Field
2028
April 1, 3
Las Vegas
Allegiant Stadium
2029
March 31, April 2
Indianapolis
Lucas Oil Stadium
2030
April 6, 8
Dallas
AT&T Stadium
2031
April 5, 7
Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
