Future Men's March Madness Host Cities for 2027, 2028 and Beyond

The NCAA tournament is upon us once again, with the most exciting postseason tournament in American sports ready to grace basketball fans with its presence.

The 2026 NCAA tournament will conclude this year in Indianapolis, where Lucas Oil Stadium is set to host the Final Four and national championship game for the fourth time, while the city of Indianapolis will play host to the final weekend of college basketball for the ninth time in the history of the tournament.

But where will the NCAA tournament be held in future years? Here's a detailed look at future host cities that have been announced for the early rounds of the tournament, as well as the Final Four.

How Are Cities Chosen to Host March Madness?

There are a few specific considerations given to cities prior to scheduling NCAA tournament games.

Venue Requirements: The NCAA requires that arenas planning to host men's March Madness games be fit to a specific capacity. For first and second round games, arenas in host cities must have at least 10,000 seats. For Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds, venues in host cities must be able to hold at least 15,000 fans. The Final Four seating capacity requirements jump considerably, which is why the games are generally played in indoor football stadiums. The NCAA prefers to hold Final Four contests in arenas that hold at least 60,000 fans.

City Infrastructure: The NCAA also considers hotel accommodations, local restaurants, and public transportation options for fans traveling to the area for the games to ensure that the overall experience is as enjoyable as possible for fans visiting the host city.

Previous Experience: Previous positive experiences hosting NCAA tournament games are always a plus for the NCAA when evaluating potential host cities. If a city has been successful in the past welcoming basketball fans to the city for March Madness contests, they will be seriously considered once again in the future.

Geography: The NCAA tournament is separated by regionals, so a variety of cities positioned in different time zones each year are a key part of the process. The NCAA annually chooses cities in the East, Midwest, South and West to host March Madness contests, especially early in the tournament.

Where Will March Madness Be Held in the Coming Years?

The one guarantee each year is that the First Four will by held in Dayton, Ohio. The city has played host to the men's First Four since tournament expansion from 64 to 68 teams in 2011, which is the opening round of four play-in games to the first round's field of 64.

Dayton played a significant role in the NCAA tournament even before the field expanded. The city had previously hosted first round games from '01-'11 when the field was 64 teams.

Men's March Madness Host Cities for 2027

Here are the cities that are tabbed to host men's NCAA tournament games in 2027.

Round Date City Arena First Four March 16, 17 Dayton UD Arena First/Second March 18, 20 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena First/Second March 18, 20 Omaha CHI Health Center First/Second March 18, 20 Fort Worth Dickies Arena First/Second March 18, 20 Spokane Numerica Veterans Arena First/Second March 19, 21 Charlotte Spectrum Center First/Second March 19, 21 Minneapolis Target Center First/Second March 19, 21 Louisville KFC Yum! Center First/Second March 19, 21 Sacramento Golden 1 Center South Regional March 25, 27 San Antonio Frost Bank Center West Regional March 25, 27 Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena Midwest Regional March 26, 28 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center East Regional March 26, 28 New York Madison Square Garden

Men's March Madness Host Cities for 2028

Here are the cities that are tabbed to host men's NCAA tournament games in 2028.

Round Date City Arena First Four March 14, 15 Dayton UD Arena First/Second March 16, 18 Tulsa BOK Center First/Second March 16, 18 Orlando Kia Center First/Second March 16, 18 Columbus Nationwide Arena First/Second March 16, 18 Salt Lake City Delta Center First/Second March 17, 19 Brooklyn Barclays Center First/Second March 17, 19 Des Moines Casey's Center First/Second March 17, 19 Birmingham Legacy Arena First/Second March 17, 19 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena East Regional March 23, 25 Raleigh Lenovo Center West Regional March 23, 25 San Francisco Chase Center Midwest Regional March 24, 26 Detroit Little Caesars Arena South Regional March 24, 26 Dallas American Airlines Center

Future Final Four Host Cities

While the host cities for men's March Madness have yet to be announced beyond 2028, the Final Four locations have already been selected through 2031. Here's where the biggest college basketball weekend of the year will be heading in '27 and beyond, which includes a first-time host in Las Vegas for '28.

Year Date City Arena 2027 April 3, 5 Detroit Ford Field 2028 April 1, 3 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium 2029 March 31, April 2 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium 2030 April 6, 8 Dallas AT&T Stadium 2031 April 5, 7 Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium

