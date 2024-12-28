Gus Johnson Pays Classy Tribute to the Late Greg Gumbel During Bowl Game
The sports world is mourning the loss of a broadcasting legend.
Greg Gumbel, the renowned sportscaster who was best known for his work with CBS Sports, died at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by his family Friday.
Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson paid tribute to Gumbel during the broadcast of the Holiday Bowl between Syracuse and Washington State on Friday night.
"Before we go to break, we have to pass along some really sad news. Legendary broadcaster Greg Gumbel passed away today at the age of 78 after a courageous battle with cancer," Johnson said. "In a career that spanned over 50 years, Greg broke barriers and set the standard for others to follow. He is the first and only African-American to call the Super Bowl."
Gumbel voiced some of the biggest events in sports over his prolific broadcasting career. He hosted CBS' coverage of the 1992 and '94 Winter Olympics, as well as NBC's coverage of the '96 Summer Games in Atlanta. Gumbel became the first Black announcer to call a major sports championship when he did play-by-play for Super Bowl XXXV on CBS in 2001, and he did it again two years later in Super Bowl XXXVIII.
Gumbel also hosted CBS' coverage of March Madness every year from 1997 until 2024, when he was absent from the tournament due to a family health issue.
Rest in peace to a broadcasting legend.