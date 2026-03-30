Hannah Hidalgo Puts Geno Auriemma on Notice After Notre Dame's Dance Ends With UConn

UConn defeated Notre Dame in the Elite Eight of the NCAA women's tournament on Sunday afternoon, sending the Huskies to the prestigious Final Four and the Fighting Irish all the way back to South Bend. The win marks UConn coach Geno Auriemma's 25th trip to the tournament semifinals, where his Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong-led Huskies will face the winner of Monday night's South Carolina vs. TCU tilt.

Although the final score of Sunday's game was rather lopsided—the Huskies took the win 70–52—you cannot discount the impact of junior Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, who led her team with 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Even Auriemma found himself repeatedly praising the guard's abilities, including after the game, when he detailed the particularly funny quip—or perhaps a lighthearted warning?—Hidalgo shared with him on the court.

"Defensively, she probably causes more problems for your offense than any player in the country," Auriemma told reporters. "You can deal with a shot blocker. You can deal with that. But you cannot deal with someone that, every time you're dribbling the ball, you're more worried about where she is than who you're passing it to.

"I just love watching her. I asked after the game if she was old enough to go pro, and she said, 'No, I want one more shot at you guys,'" he added with a smile.

A perfect crack from Hidalgo there, especially considering she's not old enough to declare for the draft yet, anyway. Sorry, Auriemma—you'll have to worry about this point god next year, too.

"I asked her after the game if she was old enough to go pro and she said, 'no, I want one more shot at you guys.'"



Geno Auriemma talks about Hannah Hidalgo as the best point guard in America: pic.twitter.com/Ve96DLnKfo — UConn Women’s Basketball Videos (@SNYUConn) March 29, 2026

"She's, like, the Lawrence Taylor of basketball," Auriemma said of Hidalgo on Saturday, after the guard put up a 31-point, 11-rebound and 10-steal performance vs. Vanderbilt in the Sweet 16. "People probably too young to remember Lawrence Taylor, but Lawrence Taylor played linebacker for the Giants, and if he was in the next room and threw the ball to one of you guys, he would intercept it.



"She's just a unique player that comes along once in a lifetime, and she has the ability to disrupt and cause chaos like nobody I've ever seen."

So far, the Huskies and Fighting Irish are 2-2 during Hidalgo's time in South Bend. Other than Sunday's tourney match, the pair met once more in 2025—a January 19 tilt which UConn took 85–47 (Hidalgo had 16 points). In 2024, the Irish were on the winning side of the box score in a 79–68 dub (Hidalgo had 29 points). And finally, in 2023, Notre Dame brought the W home in a 82-67 victory over UConn (34 points for Hidalgo).

But of course, the two schools go way back, especially in the tournament.

“The rivalry started way before we even got here,” Hidalgo said before Sunday's contest. “We understand how big it is.”

This time, the Huskies had the edge. But Hidalgo is certainly enough of a difference maker to swing the score in the Irish's favor next March. Auriemma is now on notice.

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