Illinois Star Kasparas Jakucionis to Enter 2025 NBA Draft

Jakucionis will forgo his final three years of college eligibility.

Mike McDaniel

Illinois star Kasparas Jakucionis will enter the 2025 NBA draft.
Illinois star Kasparas Jakucionis will enter the 2025 NBA draft.
Illinois Fighting Illini star freshman Kasparas Jakucionis will enter the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Jakucionis, who is a projected top-10 pick, was named All-Big Ten Second Team as a freshman. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his lone college season.

"This has been my dream from a young age," Jakucionis told Givony. "I've waited for this moment a long time. Saying goodbye to Illinois will be the hardest part. I've made friendships and built real relationships with players, coaches, support staff, and everyone around Champaign. My goal now is to work as hard as I can, and be the best version of myself."

The 6'6" Jakucionis, a native Lituanian, models his game after Luka Doncic.

"Luka Doncic is the main player I study in terms of how he reads the game," he said. "I watch the NBA of course, how guards are attacking each other, defensive adjustments and pick and roll reads. I also watch a lot of Euroleague and ACB. Trying to follow my former teammates in Barcelona. For passing, I like to study Nick Calathes and Kostas Sloukas. The IQ level in the Euroleague is incredible."

Mike McDaniel
