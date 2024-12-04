SI

Iowa's Josh Dix Hits Electric 30-Foot Buzzer-Beater to Beat Northwestern

The Hawkeyes crowd went wild.

Madison Williams

The Iowa men's basketball team celebrates Josh Dix shooting a buzzer beater to beat Northwestern.
The Iowa men's basketball team celebrates Josh Dix shooting a buzzer beater to beat Northwestern. / NBC Sports/Screengrab
Iowa and Northwestern finished up their first Big Ten matchup of the season with a bang.

The Hawkeyes, trailing 79–77 to the Wildcats with 0.8 seconds to go, needed a miracle to come out with a win. And that's exactly what junior guard Josh Dix pulled off.

Iowa was looking to throw the ball in bounds for a last-second, literally, chance to score some points to either tie or win the game. The ball was thrown to Dix, who ran back past the right side of the Hawkeyes logo at center court, and drained a three-point shot from about 30 feet as time expired to give Iowa the 80–79 victory.

The crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena understandably went wild as soon as the ball swished through the hoop. The Iowa bench cleared and celebrated with Dix right after the buzzer beater. Fans even started coming down from the stands to celebrate.

Northwestern players, on the other hand, were in disbelief.

This matchup was the first Big Ten game of the season, and it set the tone for the rest of the season. Iowa moved to 7–1 overall and 1–0 in the conference, while Northwestern dropped to 6–3 and 0–1.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

