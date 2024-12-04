Iowa's Josh Dix Hits Electric 30-Foot Buzzer-Beater to Beat Northwestern
Iowa and Northwestern finished up their first Big Ten matchup of the season with a bang.
The Hawkeyes, trailing 79–77 to the Wildcats with 0.8 seconds to go, needed a miracle to come out with a win. And that's exactly what junior guard Josh Dix pulled off.
Iowa was looking to throw the ball in bounds for a last-second, literally, chance to score some points to either tie or win the game. The ball was thrown to Dix, who ran back past the right side of the Hawkeyes logo at center court, and drained a three-point shot from about 30 feet as time expired to give Iowa the 80–79 victory.
The crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena understandably went wild as soon as the ball swished through the hoop. The Iowa bench cleared and celebrated with Dix right after the buzzer beater. Fans even started coming down from the stands to celebrate.
Northwestern players, on the other hand, were in disbelief.
This matchup was the first Big Ten game of the season, and it set the tone for the rest of the season. Iowa moved to 7–1 overall and 1–0 in the conference, while Northwestern dropped to 6–3 and 0–1.