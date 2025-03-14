Louisville Beats Stanford on Buzzer-Beater in ACC Tourney Off Unfortunate Turnover
March is here. And that means the start of the highest of highs paired with the lowest of lows across college basketball. In the ACC tournament Thursday, Louisville broke Stanford's heart on a buzzer-beater to advance and head to Friday's semifinal round with a 75–73 win.
Stanford tied the game at 73 apiece with 32 seconds remaining, giving Louisville the chance to drain the clock for a last-second shot. Terrence Edwards Jr. pulled up for a wild three-pointer with five seconds to go, which rimmed out and was grabbed by Stanford's Chisom Okpara in the midst of a crowd.
Okpara let the ball go, and it landed in the hands of Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn. A seemingly surprised Hepburn caught the ball at the elbow and somehow got up a shot. Onions.
Hepburn's buzzer-beater gave the Cardinals a dramatic 75-73 win. A victory that almost certainly ends Stanford's season. It was a tough task to take down Louisville (26-6), the ACC's No. 2 seed. That doesn't make the game's ending any easier to swallow, though. You have to feel for Okpara, who just grabbed a huge rebound before the costly moment.
Hepburn had 20 points and eight assists against Stanford. And one moment he'll never forget. Louisville continues to roll in their first year under Pat Kelsey, as they advance to the ACC semifinals Friday against the winner of SMU and Clemson.