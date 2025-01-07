LSU's Kim Mulkey Quips She Can Help Deliver Tennessee Coach's Baby During Game
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is quite the character.
On Sunday, Mulkey made waves across the internet for what has to be a one-of-a-kind basketball hoop sweater. Her unique outfits always turn heads and spark conversations. On Tuesday, though, she cracked an outlandish joke in a media session that was sure to bring laughs.
Mulkey and her LSU squad have a big game on Thursday when they travel to Knoxville to play the Tennessee Lady Vols. Kim Caldwell, Tennessee's head coach, and her husband are expecting the birth of their child later this month. Caldwell's expected due date is Jan. 20, which was reported during the broadcast of the Tennessee-Memphis game earlier this season via the Lafayette Daily Advertiser.
When talking to reporters on Tuesday, Mulkey offered to lend a helping hand if the baby happens to make an early arrival.
"I know any moment now I was told [Caldwell] should have a baby, so I hope she has that baby right there in the middle of the game," Mulkey joked to reporters Tuesday via Cory Diaz of the Daily Advertiser. "I hope that game gets so exciting, I'll go down there and help deliver it. Pat Summitt had quite a story about when she had her baby. She had to land that plane out of recruiting. If Kim goes into labor during our game, listen I have lots of experience, I have two. Come find me and I'll be there to hold your hand with husband and whomever else you'd let into the room."
That would certainly be a first. At least if Mulkey is prophetic here, Caldwell knows her opponent will come to her side on a whim.
Mulkey's sixth-ranked Tigers play Caldwell and her No. 16-ranked Lady Vols Thursday Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.