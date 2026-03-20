March Madness Live Scores, Updates From Day 1 of Women’s NCAA Tournament

The 2026 NCAA women’s tournament tips off Friday with 16 games featuring eight of the top-four seeds in the bracket. While the first round of the tournament is usually pretty chalky on the women’s side, there will still be plenty of action and a lot of top players to watch. Sports Illustrated will provide live updates, scores, analysis and more starting with No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Charleston at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2 through No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Idaho at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Follow along for the latest across the bracket.

Women’s March Madness live scores, updates from round of 64

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