SI

Marquette-UConn Men's Basketball Game Delayed by Leaky Gampel Pavilion Roof

A rainy New England night put a Big East battle on hold.

Patrick Andres

No. 20 Marquette warms up before its game against Connecticut on March 5, 2025.
No. 20 Marquette warms up before its game against Connecticut on March 5, 2025. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Rain delays happen with regularity in baseball. From time to time they will flare up in football, if conditions are sufficiently dangerous. Rarely do they take place in basketball.

On Wednesday, fans of No. 20 Marquette and UConn were treated to just that in Storrs, Conn.

A leak in the roof of the Huskies' 35-year-old Gampel Pavilion caused officials to push back the start of a Big East men's basketball battle between the Golden Eagles and UConn by 30 minutes.

The Huskies play about half of their home games in their on-campus arena, splitting their schedule with the XL Center in Hartford.

Eventually, the game got underway as scheduled, with Marquette looking to avenge a 77–69 loss in Milwaukee back on Feb. 1.

UConn has one home game left at the Gampel Pavilion before closing up shop for the season—a home date with a moribund Seton Hall team on Saturday.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball