Marquette-UConn Men's Basketball Game Delayed by Leaky Gampel Pavilion Roof
Rain delays happen with regularity in baseball. From time to time they will flare up in football, if conditions are sufficiently dangerous. Rarely do they take place in basketball.
On Wednesday, fans of No. 20 Marquette and UConn were treated to just that in Storrs, Conn.
A leak in the roof of the Huskies' 35-year-old Gampel Pavilion caused officials to push back the start of a Big East men's basketball battle between the Golden Eagles and UConn by 30 minutes.
The Huskies play about half of their home games in their on-campus arena, splitting their schedule with the XL Center in Hartford.
Eventually, the game got underway as scheduled, with Marquette looking to avenge a 77–69 loss in Milwaukee back on Feb. 1.
UConn has one home game left at the Gampel Pavilion before closing up shop for the season—a home date with a moribund Seton Hall team on Saturday.