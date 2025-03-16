Maryland Working on New Contract for Men's Basketball Coach Kevin Willard

SI

Maryland is nearing a new contract with head men's basketball coach Kevin Willard.
The Maryland Terrapins are nearing a new contract with head men's basketball coach Kevin Willard that is expected to make him one of the 10 highest paid coaches in the sport, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The new deal for Willard will include one of the highest revenue sharing budgets in the country, along with plans for a brand new $50 million practice facility.

Willard arrived at Maryland in 2022 after a 12-year run at Seton Hall where he took the Pirates to five NCAA tournaments.

In three seasons at Maryland, he has revitalized the Terrapins program. Maryland went 25-8, including a 14-6 record in Big Ten play this season. The Terps fell to No. 22 Michigan, 81-80, at the buzzer in Saturday's Big Ten semifinal.

The Terrapins will earn a high seed in the NCAA tournament, which will be their second trip to the Big Dance in three seasons under Willard.

