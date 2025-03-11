Men's Bracket Watch: Four Automatic Bids Up for Grabs on Tuesday
Welcome to college basketball’s championship week! With Selection Sunday officially days and not weeks away, Sports Illustrated is bringing you daily (and sometimes hourly) updates to the projected field as conference tournament results come in. From automatic bids being locked up in smaller conferences to key bubble battles in the power leagues, we’re keeping you updated with all the news and notes to get you prepared for the bracket reveal Sunday evening.
Here’s a look at the latest projected men’s field:
On the Bubble:
Last Four Byes:
Vanderbilt Commodores
Baylor Bears
Oklahoma Sooners
Indiana Hoosiers
Last Four In:
Arkansas Razorbacks
San Diego State Aztecs
Xavier Musketeers
Ohio State Buckeyes
First Four Out:
North Carolina Tar Heels
Colorado State Rams
Boise State Broncos
UC Irvine Anteaters
Next Four Out:
Texas Longhorns
SMU Mustangs
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Dayton Flyers
More separation has been created around the cut line after this weekend’s results. Oklahoma, Arkansas and Indiana all added needle-moving wins to their résumés to provide themselves some cushion. In the end, the debate came down to Ohio State, North Carolina, Colorado State and Boise State for the final spot in the field heading into Champ Week. All four have deeply flawed résumés, but for now, the Buckeyes’ quality wins over Kentucky, Maryland and Purdue were enough to overlook their ugly 17–14 overall record. The team making things most interesting at the moment is Colorado State, which continued its surge with a huge road win at Boise State on Friday. An at-large may still be a stretch, but CSU could make a very compelling case with a trip to the Mountain West title game.
It’s also worth noting that the current cut line is likely to move up at some point this week due to bid-stealer situations. The first such scenario (Drake losing in the Missouri Valley tournament and joining the at-large pool) didn’t come to fruition, but several others could emerge over the course of the week.
Automatic Bids to Be Clinched Today:
CAA: No. 2 UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs. No. 12 Delaware Blue Hens
Horizon: No. 1 Robert Morris Colonials vs. No. 4 Youngstown State Penguins
NEC: No. 1 Central Connecticut State Blue Devils vs. No. 3 Saint Francis Red Flash
WCC: No. 1 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Bubble Games To Watch: N/A
BOLD indicates clinched automatic bid
* indicates projected automatic bid
South Region:
No. 1 Auburn Tigers* vs. No. 16 SIUE Cougars/American Eagles*
No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 9 New Mexico Lobos*
No. 5 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 Xavier/Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4 Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 13 High Point Panthers
No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 11 Drake Bulldogs
No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 14 Utah Valley Wolverines*
No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 10 Baylor Bears
No. 2 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. No. 15 Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks
East Region:
No. 1 Duke Blue Devils* vs. No. 16 Quinnipiac Bobcats*/Southern Jaguars*
No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 9 Creighton Bluejays
No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels* vs. No. 12 McNeese State Cowboys*
No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 13 Akron Zips*
No. 6 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 14 Northern Colorado Bears*
No. 7 Memphis Tigers* vs. No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 15 Robert Morris Colonials*
Midwest Region:
No. 1 Houston Cougars* vs. No. 16 Norfolk State Spartans*
No. 8 UConn Huskies vs. No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 5 UCLA Bruins vs. No. 12 VCU Rams*
No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 13 Lipscomb Bisons
No. 6 BYU Cougars vs. No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks/San Diego State Aztecs
No. 3 St. John's Red Storm* vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington Seahawks*
No. 7 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners
No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs*
West Region:
No. 1 Florida Gators vs. No. 16 Central Connecticut Blue Devils*
No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 9 Utah State Aggies
No. 5 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 12 Liberty Flames*
No. 4 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 13 Yale Bulldogs*
No. 6 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 11 UC San Diego Tritons*
No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 14 Troy Trojans
No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 2 Michigan State Spartans* vs. No. 15 Wofford Terriers