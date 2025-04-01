Michigan Guard Tre Donaldson Makes Transfer Portal Decision After Sweet 16 Run
Tre Donaldson played an important role in Dusty May's quick turnaround of the Michigan men's basketball program. The Auburn transfer started all 37 games for the Wolverines, which won the Big Ten tournament and reached the Sweet 16 just a year after going 8–24.
Now, he's set to transfer for a second time.
According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Donaldson has entered the transfer portal with the intention of playing his final college season elsewhere.
The decision comes just a day after Michigan landed North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau via the portal.
Donaldson was a highly productive guard for the Wolverines this season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per game—all career highs—while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. He struggled against Auburn, his former team, in Michigan's Sweet 16 loss, scoring just five points on just 2-of-9 shooting while turning the ball over four times and being held without an assist.