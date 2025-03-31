Former North Carolina Star Elliot Cadeau Announces Commitment to Big Ten Power
The Michigan Wolverines have earned the commitment of former North Carolina star Elliot Cadeau in the transfer portal. Cadeau announced his decision on his personal Instagram page on Monday.
Cadeau, who is a former five-star recruit, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He has started 68 of his 74 career games across two seasons of college basketball with the Tar Heels, where he averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 assists on 43.2% shooting.
This past season with the Tar Heels was his best year to-date, averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 assists on 44.5% shooting from the floor and a 33.7% mark from three.
Cadeau told 247Sports that he chose Michigan because of the coaching staff.
"The coaching staff really believe in me and know what I can do," Cadeau said. "I want to play in an offense that best suits me and my abilities, with the correct players around me so we can all win."
Cadeau should slide right in as the program's starting point guard this season, and will team up with Tre Donaldson in the backcourt for the Wolverines. On paper, the duo will be among the best guard pairings in the Big Ten.
Michigan's season ended this past weekend in the Sweet 16 in a 78–65 loss to the Auburn Tigers.