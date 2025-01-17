Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia Really Wanted That Last Shot Against Michigan
Dawson Garcia is waking up a campus hero today after hitting a buzzer-beating game-winner for Minnesota against No. 20 Michigan on Thursday night. Garcia sank a three-pointer from the logo as time expired in overtime to give coach Ben Johnson his first win over a ranked program and the Gophers their first win in Big Ten play this season.
Since Garcia is Minnesota's leading scorer, it's no suprise that he got to take the last shot, but even for a stretch-four, pulling up from the logo in a tie game probably seems a little surprising.
One person who wasn't surprised was Garcia, who you can see calling for the ball the entire way down the floor. He was 1-for-6 from three before taking that shot, but that didn't stop him from trailing the play the entire time with his hands up and ready to receive a pass.
Garcia threw the ball in and was basically calling for it as soon as he stepped back inbounds.
And he kept his hands up until he got the ball. It's difficult to pinpoint the most audacious time and place for him to want the ball on this play, but it might be half court with two seconds remaining.
This is a young man who is not afraid to shoot under any circumstances. And it turns out he was right the entire time. Just give him the damn ball and let him cook. Even if he's standing well outside the kitchen.