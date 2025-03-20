NCAA Reveals Air Bud's Bracket Which Features a Surprising Champion
The official March Madness Twitter/X account has been posting the NCAA brackets of various celebrities this week. Early this morning they posted one purportedly filled out by Air Bud, the dog who was once allowed to play organized basketball based on a technicality.
And you know what? There's no rule that says a dog can't fill out a NCAA tournament bracket so this is fine too.
Air Bud has a mostly chalk Final Four except for the UConn Huskies, who Air Bud has winning a third consecutive NCAA championship. Is it Air Bud's faith in Bobby Hurley or simply the fact that the Huskies have the only dog mascot in the entire field? Air Bud did not elaborate.
Daffy Duck and Bugs Bunny also filled out brackets. While Bugs has Florida winning it all, Daffy has picked 16-seed Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Talk about a long shot. SIUE is making the school's first ever appearance in the Division 1 tournament. They previously made the Sweet 16 in DII in 2006, so winning the whole tournament as a 16-seed would be quite an accomplishment.
Meanwhile, Pablo Sanchez from Backyard Baseball has Duke winning it all.
Hope we've relayed this information in time for you to adjust all your brackets accordingly.