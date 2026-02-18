No. 13 Texas Tech Loses Star JT Toppin to Leg Injury in Upset Loss at Arizona State

Fresh off a 78–75 overtime road win against the then-ranked No. 1 Arizona Wildcats over the weekend, the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders were upset 72–67 on the road against Arizona State on Tuesday night in Tempe.

The upset loss for Texas Tech, which marked the Sun Devils’ first victory over a ranked opponent since Jan. 2025, was one thing. But the bigger story coming out of the contest was the well-being of Red Raiders star JT Toppin, who fell awkwardly while driving to the basket with just over six minutes to play in the game. He limped to the locker room with assistance from the Red Raiders' medical staff and did not return to the contest after scoring 20 points and adding eight rebounds.

JT Toppin heads to the locker room following an apparent right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/1JDSGcYK5J — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2026

Toppin, who was an AP preseason All-American selection, has looked every bit the part this season for Texas Tech. The junior is one of the best players in all of college basketball, averaging 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds on 54.8% shooting.

Any long-term injury to the Dallas, TX native would be devastating for the Red Raiders, who appear primed to contend for a Big 12 title and a deep NCAA tournament run.

Texas Tech will return to the floor on Saturday at home against Kansas State, but it remains to be seen if Toppin will suit up and play for that game, and beyond.

