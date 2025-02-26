SI

Northwestern WBB Forced to Forfeit Games at USC, UCLA Postponed Due to Wildfires

The Wildcats decided against traveling to Los Angeles in January.

Patrick Andres

The Big Ten logo at UCLA.
The Big Ten logo at UCLA. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In January, Northwestern's women's basketball team was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles to play UCLA and USC in back-to-back games. Those games did not transpire as the city was ravaged by deadly wildfires that killed 29 and destroyed 18,000 homes.

On Wednesday, however, the Big Ten issued a curious ruling around the postponed games. The Wildcats were charged with two forfeits, while the Bruins and Trojans were awarded wins.

"Per conference rules, forfeitures will be assessed to Northwestern. As a result, the Wildcats will receive two losses in the conference standings, while UCLA and USC each will be credited with a win," the conference wrote in a release.

In a statement via Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone, Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson accepted the decision while defending his team's reasoning for staying home.

"While we acknowledge that bylaws and rules are in place for a reason and we will abide by them, it does not diminish this team’s sound reasoning for not participating during this natural disaster," Jackson said.

The Wildcats, accounting for the forfeits, are now 9–19 and 2–15 in the Big Ten.

