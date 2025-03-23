SI

Photo of CBS’ Tracy Wolfson Standing Next to Florida’s 7’9’’ Center is Too Good

Andy Nesbitt

CBS' Tracy Wolfson photo with Florida's Olivier Rioux is too good.
CBS' Tracy Wolfson photo with Florida's Olivier Rioux is too good. / @NCAA
In this story:

The Florida Gators men's basketball team is currently battling UConn, the two-time defending champs, in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Gators have title hopes of their own this year as they are the No. 1 seed in the West region and are one of the favorites to win it all.

The Gators have the tallest player in the tournament in 7'9'' center Olivier Rioux. While the freshman likely won't see any playing time, he has had some viral moments this year thanks to his height.

Now he has another one as CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson shared a photo of her standing next to Rioux. Their size difference is pretty wild:

Too good.

The Gators are looking to win their first national title since 2007.

More College Basketball on Sports Illstrated

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Basketball