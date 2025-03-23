Photo of CBS’ Tracy Wolfson Standing Next to Florida’s 7’9’’ Center is Too Good
The Florida Gators men's basketball team is currently battling UConn, the two-time defending champs, in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Gators have title hopes of their own this year as they are the No. 1 seed in the West region and are one of the favorites to win it all.
The Gators have the tallest player in the tournament in 7'9'' center Olivier Rioux. While the freshman likely won't see any playing time, he has had some viral moments this year thanks to his height.
Now he has another one as CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson shared a photo of her standing next to Rioux. Their size difference is pretty wild:
Too good.
The Gators are looking to win their first national title since 2007.
