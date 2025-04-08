The Scenes From Gainesville After Florida's Title Win Were Absolute Madness
A brutal hangover is on the horizon.
In this story:
The Florida Gators rallied to defeat the Houston Cougars 65-63 in Monday night's men's basketball championship, and the resulting scenes in Gainesville—where the university is located—were unsurprisingly chaotic.
In clips shared on social media, students and fans are seen mobbing University Ave, a popular drag just minutes away from campus, following the end of the game. And in one video, a man even climbs and then falls from a traffic light (good news: he is O.K.).
Take a look at some of that madness below:
Things looked pretty electric on campus proper, as well.
All in all, an electric night down south. Go Gators.
