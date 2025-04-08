SI

The Scenes From Gainesville After Florida's Title Win Were Absolute Madness

A brutal hangover is on the horizon.

Brigid Kennedy

Gainesville, Florida, on April 7, 2025 into April 8, 2025.
Gainesville, Florida, on April 7, 2025 into April 8, 2025. / University of Florida / X / Screensho
In this story:

The Florida Gators rallied to defeat the Houston Cougars 65-63 in Monday night's men's basketball championship, and the resulting scenes in Gainesville—where the university is located—were unsurprisingly chaotic.

In clips shared on social media, students and fans are seen mobbing University Ave, a popular drag just minutes away from campus, following the end of the game. And in one video, a man even climbs and then falls from a traffic light (good news: he is O.K.).

Take a look at some of that madness below:

Things looked pretty electric on campus proper, as well.

All in all, an electric night down south. Go Gators.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/College Basketball