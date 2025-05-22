SI

Texas Tech Transfer Darrion Williams Picks ACC School in Transfer Portal

Williams, a two-time All-Big 12 selection is heading to NC State to play for first-year coach Will Wade.

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders star Darrion Williams has committed to NC State in the transfer portal.
Former Texas Tech Red Raiders star Darrion Williams has committed to NC State and new head coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.

Williams, who was one of the top players available in the portal, received interest from Kansas, Ohio State, and Washington. He is a two-time All-Big 12 selection, including making first-team last season after averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

He was a central figure in helping Grant McCasland and the Red Raiders make a run to the Elite Eight.

The Wolfpack figure to be a major factor in the ACC title race in Wade's first season in Raleigh. Williams is the seventh commitment to the Wolfpack out of the transfer portal since Wade arrived, and is the most consequential yet as the first-year head coach tries to help the 'Pack back to the NCAA tournament.

Williams has two years of eligibility remaining.

