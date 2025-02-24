Texas Women's Basketball Ranks No. 1 in AP Poll for First Time in Two Decades
NCAA women's basketball has a new team atop the AP Poll: Texas.
The 26-2 Longhorns jumped up one spot to secure the top position in the country. This is the first time Texas has held the No. 1 spot since the 2003-04 season.
Texas last played on Sunday, Feb. 16, meaning they didn't have a game this past week to impact their AP Poll standings. The Longhorns' last three contests have been wins over ranked opponents—South Carolina, Kentucky and LSU. Texas is currently on a 10-game winning streak as they enter Monday night's SEC matchup vs. unranked Georgia.
Last week's No. 1 Notre Dame dropped to No. 3 after losing 104-95 to NC State in a double-overtime thriller on Sunday. NC State, on the other hand, jumped to the No. 9 spot from 13. UCLA moved to the No. 2 spot in between Texas and Notre Dame.