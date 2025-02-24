SI

Texas Women's Basketball Ranks No. 1 in AP Poll for First Time in Two Decades

The Longhorns are on a 10-game winning streak as the enter Monday night's SEC matchup vs. Georgia.

Madison Williams

Texas Longhorns guards Madison Booker, Bryanna Preston, and Rori Harmon celebrate the 65-58 win over LSU at the Moody Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.
Texas Longhorns guards Madison Booker, Bryanna Preston, and Rori Harmon celebrate the 65-58 win over LSU at the Moody Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NCAA women's basketball has a new team atop the AP Poll: Texas.

The 26-2 Longhorns jumped up one spot to secure the top position in the country. This is the first time Texas has held the No. 1 spot since the 2003-04 season.

Texas last played on Sunday, Feb. 16, meaning they didn't have a game this past week to impact their AP Poll standings. The Longhorns' last three contests have been wins over ranked opponents—South Carolina, Kentucky and LSU. Texas is currently on a 10-game winning streak as they enter Monday night's SEC matchup vs. unranked Georgia.

Last week's No. 1 Notre Dame dropped to No. 3 after losing 104-95 to NC State in a double-overtime thriller on Sunday. NC State, on the other hand, jumped to the No. 9 spot from 13. UCLA moved to the No. 2 spot in between Texas and Notre Dame.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

