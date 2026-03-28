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Tom Izzo Shoots Down Retirement Talk: ‘What the Hell Am I Going to Do?’

Tom Izzo says he plans to keep coaching the Spartans for as long as his energy allows.
Tyler Lauletta|
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts to foul call at the NCAA tournament.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts to foul call at the NCAA tournament. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Michigan State Spartans

No. 3 Michigan State’s comeback effort against No. 2 UConn came up just a few points short on Friday night. After trailing by 19 points in the first half, the Spartans stormed all the way back and traded blows back and forth with the Huskies over the final 10 minutes before Dan Hurley’s squad ultimately left with the one ticket to the Elite Eight up for grabs.

After the game, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked in a roundabout way about his potential retirement. Where does the coach, now 71, see himself in five years?

“Trying to win a national championship, plain and simple,” Izzo replied. “That's it.”

Izzo conceded that the end of the season is always when these questions are going to be raised, but assured media that he had no plans of giving up his spot on the Spartans’ bench any time soon.

“I’m feeling good. We all talk about retirement. Why? What the hell am I going to do? The minute I don't feel good, the minute I don't feel like I'm giving my AD or president or school every ounce of energy I have every day or that energy drops, you don't have to worry about it. I don't steal money. I won't steal anybody's time. But it's sure as hell not going to be now. I've got some things to accomplish. I'm going to make damn sure that—I said a couple years ago that I'll find a way to get back there. We've knocked on the door twice. We haven't gotten back. We'll get back.”

Izzo is one of the best coaches in all of college basketball, but at 71, it’s fair to ask about his projected timeline. Roy Williams retired at 70. Mike Krzyzewski coached until 75. As things stand, Izzo sounds like he’s hoping to at the very least match Krzyzewski, while also taking it a year at a time.

Izzo wasn’t the only high-profile coach to shut down retirement rumors on Friday night, as LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey offered a similarly defiant statement following the Tigers’ loss to Duke in the Sweet 16.

Longest tenured coaches in men’s college basketball

Izzo has held the top job at Michigan State for three decades, and as such is one of the longest tenured coaches in the history of the sport. Here’s a list of the other active coaches who have held on to their respective jobs the longest for comparison.

Coach

School

Year hired

Age

Greg Kampe

Oakland

1984

70

Tom Izzo

Michigan State

1985

71

James Jones

Yale

1999

62

Mark Few

Gonzaga

1999

63

Scott Drew

Baylor

2003

55

Bill Self

Kansas

2003

63

Gary Manchel

Mercyhurst

2003

63

Matt Painter

Purdue

2005

55

Chris Mooney

Richmond

2005

53

Jon Judkins

Utah Tech

2005

62

Bill Coen

Northeastern

2006

64

Ben Jacobson

Northern Iowa

2006

55

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Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

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