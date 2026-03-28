Tom Izzo Shoots Down Retirement Talk: ‘What the Hell Am I Going to Do?’
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No. 3 Michigan State’s comeback effort against No. 2 UConn came up just a few points short on Friday night. After trailing by 19 points in the first half, the Spartans stormed all the way back and traded blows back and forth with the Huskies over the final 10 minutes before Dan Hurley’s squad ultimately left with the one ticket to the Elite Eight up for grabs.
After the game, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked in a roundabout way about his potential retirement. Where does the coach, now 71, see himself in five years?
“Trying to win a national championship, plain and simple,” Izzo replied. “That's it.”
Izzo conceded that the end of the season is always when these questions are going to be raised, but assured media that he had no plans of giving up his spot on the Spartans’ bench any time soon.
“I’m feeling good. We all talk about retirement. Why? What the hell am I going to do? The minute I don't feel good, the minute I don't feel like I'm giving my AD or president or school every ounce of energy I have every day or that energy drops, you don't have to worry about it. I don't steal money. I won't steal anybody's time. But it's sure as hell not going to be now. I've got some things to accomplish. I'm going to make damn sure that—I said a couple years ago that I'll find a way to get back there. We've knocked on the door twice. We haven't gotten back. We'll get back.”
Izzo is one of the best coaches in all of college basketball, but at 71, it’s fair to ask about his projected timeline. Roy Williams retired at 70. Mike Krzyzewski coached until 75. As things stand, Izzo sounds like he’s hoping to at the very least match Krzyzewski, while also taking it a year at a time.
Izzo wasn’t the only high-profile coach to shut down retirement rumors on Friday night, as LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey offered a similarly defiant statement following the Tigers’ loss to Duke in the Sweet 16.
Longest tenured coaches in men’s college basketball
Izzo has held the top job at Michigan State for three decades, and as such is one of the longest tenured coaches in the history of the sport. Here’s a list of the other active coaches who have held on to their respective jobs the longest for comparison.
Coach
School
Year hired
Age
Greg Kampe
Oakland
1984
70
Tom Izzo
Michigan State
1985
71
James Jones
Yale
1999
62
Mark Few
Gonzaga
1999
63
Scott Drew
Baylor
2003
55
Bill Self
Kansas
2003
63
Gary Manchel
Mercyhurst
2003
63
Matt Painter
Purdue
2005
55
Chris Mooney
Richmond
2005
53
Jon Judkins
Utah Tech
2005
62
Bill Coen
Northeastern
2006
64
Ben Jacobson
Northern Iowa
2006
55
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Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.