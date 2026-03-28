Tom Izzo Shoots Down Retirement Talk: ‘What the Hell Am I Going to Do?’

No. 3 Michigan State’s comeback effort against No. 2 UConn came up just a few points short on Friday night. After trailing by 19 points in the first half, the Spartans stormed all the way back and traded blows back and forth with the Huskies over the final 10 minutes before Dan Hurley’s squad ultimately left with the one ticket to the Elite Eight up for grabs.

After the game, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked in a roundabout way about his potential retirement. Where does the coach, now 71, see himself in five years?

“Trying to win a national championship, plain and simple,” Izzo replied. “That's it.”

Izzo conceded that the end of the season is always when these questions are going to be raised, but assured media that he had no plans of giving up his spot on the Spartans’ bench any time soon.

“I’m feeling good. We all talk about retirement. Why? What the hell am I going to do? The minute I don't feel good, the minute I don't feel like I'm giving my AD or president or school every ounce of energy I have every day or that energy drops, you don't have to worry about it. I don't steal money. I won't steal anybody's time. But it's sure as hell not going to be now. I've got some things to accomplish. I'm going to make damn sure that—I said a couple years ago that I'll find a way to get back there. We've knocked on the door twice. We haven't gotten back. We'll get back.”

Tom Izzo on retirement speculation. 👀



“I’m feeling good. We’ll talk about retirement—why? What the hell am I going to do? The minute I don’t feel good, the minute I don’t feel like I’m giving my AD, president, or school every ounce of energy I have every day… you won’t have to… pic.twitter.com/TEaKNlJFGc — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 28, 2026

Izzo is one of the best coaches in all of college basketball, but at 71, it’s fair to ask about his projected timeline. Roy Williams retired at 70. Mike Krzyzewski coached until 75. As things stand, Izzo sounds like he’s hoping to at the very least match Krzyzewski, while also taking it a year at a time.

Izzo wasn’t the only high-profile coach to shut down retirement rumors on Friday night, as LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey offered a similarly defiant statement following the Tigers’ loss to Duke in the Sweet 16.

Longest tenured coaches in men’s college basketball

Izzo has held the top job at Michigan State for three decades, and as such is one of the longest tenured coaches in the history of the sport. Here’s a list of the other active coaches who have held on to their respective jobs the longest for comparison.

Coach School Year hired Age Greg Kampe Oakland 1984 70 Tom Izzo Michigan State 1985 71 James Jones Yale 1999 62 Mark Few Gonzaga 1999 63 Scott Drew Baylor 2003 55 Bill Self Kansas 2003 63 Gary Manchel Mercyhurst 2003 63 Matt Painter Purdue 2005 55 Chris Mooney Richmond 2005 53 Jon Judkins Utah Tech 2005 62 Bill Coen Northeastern 2006 64 Ben Jacobson Northern Iowa 2006 55

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