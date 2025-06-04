Two Recent Men's College Basketball National Champions Agree to Home-and-Home
It appears that an exciting home-and-home matchup has been added to this and next season's men's college basketball schedules.
UConn and Kansas will play each other twice over the course of the next two regular seasons, according to a Wednesday morning report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
The first game will reportedly take place on Dec. 2 in Lawrence, Kans., while a return game will be played in Connecticut in 2027. Barring any unforeseen meetings, the games will constitute the fifth- and sixth all-time matchups between the schools.
The Jayhawks have won all four to date. Kansas swept a quasi-home-and-home between the two teams in the 1990s (the first meeting was in Kansas City), and topped UConn in the 2016 NCAA tournament and 2024 season's Big East-Big 12 Battle.
From 2022 to '24, the two teams won every national title; the Jayhawks took the first and Huskies the last two. Both programs slipped slightly in 2025, earning No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the NCAA tournament.