UConn’s Dan Hurley Had Some Wild Postgame Comments About His Ego After UConn’s Loss
Dan Hurley's UConn team was knocked out of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, losing to the Florida Gators, 77-75. The loss ended their hopes of trying to win a third straight national championship and led to Hurley being emotional while talking about his players.
The coach also was emotional right after the final whistle as cameras caught him swearing about the refs while walking to the locker room. He was also seen during the game telling one of his assistant coaches to shut up.
Later when Hurley met with the media he had a message about ego and what he must do in the offseason to regroup after their run at the top the past few years.
"I would say going into the year there’s a lot of rewiring and things I’ve got to do in the offseason," Hurley said. "You just get caught up in this tidal wave of success that we've had. You lose perspective. You struggle with the ego at times because you've been on this incredible run. It will be nice to get to a normal offseason and just get back to myself as a coach and not have to throw out first pitches. You should only be ringing stock market bells and throwing out first pitches when you win the major championships. So I won’t have to do things like that. I’ll be able to focus on the upcoming season, make better decision with all aspects of coaching."
Here are his full comments:
Sounds like Hurley needs a vacation. And now he has the time to do just that.