Dean Dome Crowd Goes Wild as UNC Chancellor Announces Snow Day During Game

Kyle Koster

North Carolina is dealing with some winter weather but that didn't keep Tar Heels fans from packing the Dean Dome on Wednesday night. The men's basketball team fed off that energy and dusted rival NC State, 97-73, to further bolster its NCAA Tournament résumé. But no play or individual player generated more excitement than UNC chancellor Lee Roberts, who grabbed a microphone during a stoppage of play and delivered great news to students.

"Class for tomorrow are cancelled," Roberts informed the building, setting off as joyous a celebration as one could ever hope to see.

There are few things better in life than suddenly realizing that it will not be necessary to trudge across a cold and windy campus to sit in a lecture hall, so it's easy to understand why the arena went crazy like that.

Hopefully, all of the scholars impacted will take this newly discovered free time and use it to read a few chapters ahead or really lock down on that presentation they're supposed to give next week.

Or not.

