Virginia's Anthony Robinson Blocks Duke's Cooper Flagg at the Rim in Dominant Play
Duke forward Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft and is the biggest name in men's college basketball this season. With impressive athleticism at 6' 9", it's difficult for anyone to get past him on the court, let alone block him.
Virginia's Anthony Robinson came off the bench and defied the odds on Monday night in the ACC matchup vs. Duke. As Flagg charged to the basket in the second half for a big slam, Robinson jumped up and blocked the shot.
The home crowd at John Paul Jones Arena understandably went wild when Robinson rejected Flagg at the rim.
Robinson's heroic block didn't help the Cavaliers in the end, though. Virginia fell 80–61 to Duke, putting them at 13–13 for the season while the No. 3 Blue Devils move to 23–3.
Flagg did show out on Monday night despite the block, as he posted a double-double in just the first half of the game. He finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds.