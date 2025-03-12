Virginia Parts Ways With Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach Ron Sanchez
The University of Virginia's men's basketball program will not retain interim head coach Ron Sanchez, the school said in a release.
"I am grateful to Coach Sanchez for accepting this role during such a critical time for the program," Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said. "Ron is the ultimate professional because he cares deeply about this program and this University. He is an exceptional person because he is gifted as an empathetic and caring human being. He is beloved within our department and in the UVA community. Ron and the staff provided great stability, guidance and support for the young men on the team and we are thankful for his commitment to UVA and the values that are foundational to Virginia men's basketball."
Sanchez took over the interim role prior to the start of the regular season after longtime head coach Tony Bennett abruptly retired.
Sanchez, a long-tenured assistant under Bennett, went 15-17 overall and 8-12 in the ACC in his only season at the helm. Virginia lost to Georgia Tech 66-60 on Wednesday in the second-round of the ACC tournament, ending their season.