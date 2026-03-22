The second round of the 2026 women’s NCAA tournament tips off Sunday with eight games. Saturday saw a couple middle-of-the-road upsets, including No. 9 USC’s overtime thriller over No. 8 Clemson. Will the Day 3 of the tournament see more shake-ups in the bracket? Sports Illustrated will provide live updates, scores, analysis and more starting with No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Maryland at noon ET on ESPN through No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 Washington at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Follow along for the latest across the bracket.

Women’s March Madness live scores, updates from round of 64

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