Skip to main content
SI

Women’s March Madness Live Scores: Updates From the Second Round

Sports Illustrated will follow the eight second-round games with live scores, updates, analysis and more from across the bracket. 
SI Staff|
Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa will face a familiar foe in UNC on Sunday, as the junior guard played the Tar Heels frequently before transferring from Duke.
Maryland’s Oluchi Okananwa will face a familiar foe in UNC on Sunday, as the junior guard played the Tar Heels frequently before transferring from Duke. | Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

In this story:

Maryland TerrapinsNorth Carolina Tar HeelsNorth Carolina State WolfpackMichigan WolverinesOle Miss RebelsMinnesota Golden GophersBaylor BearsDuke Blue DevilsTexas Tech Red RaidersLSU TigersOregon DucksTexas LonghornsMichigan State SpartansOklahoma SoonersWashington HuskiesTCU Horned Frogs

The second round of the 2026 women’s NCAA tournament tips off Sunday with eight games. Saturday saw a couple middle-of-the-road upsets, including No. 9 USC’s overtime thriller over No. 8 Clemson. Will the Day 3 of the tournament see more shake-ups in the bracket? Sports Illustrated will provide live updates, scores, analysis and more starting with No. 4 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Maryland at noon ET on ESPN through No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 Washington at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Follow along for the latest across the bracket.

Women’s March Madness live scores, updates from round of 64

Add us as a preferred source on Google

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

Published | Modified
Gilberto Manzano
SI STAFF

Home/College Basketball