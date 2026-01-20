Photo of Ed Reed and His Big Hat Consoling Miami’s Malachi Toney Loved by CFB Fans

It’s fitting that one of the Miami’s best players, star wide receiver Malachi Toney, had program legend Ed Reed by his side after losing the national championship to Indiana on Monday night. What was less fitting—quite literally—was the ridiculously big hat Reed decided to wear while walking Toney down the players’ tunnel.

Toney enjoyed a productive outing with 10 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown in the 27-21 loss, but he and the Hurricanes ultimately fell short of toppling the dominant Hoosiers, who were able to close out their magical storybook run by clinching college football’s biggest prize.

Afterward, Toney was seen sadly walking to the locker room accompanied by Reed, who admittedly was pretty hard to miss in his humongous hat. Reed decided to cheer on his Hurricanes in a cartoonishly large “U” hat, which were all the rage a few years ago when then-Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. memorably sported one during the 2022 NFL season.

Here’s that priceless postgame moment below:

The Canes’ title hopes ended with a 27-21 loss to Indiana in the Natty. pic.twitter.com/rlpHo1mVgm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 20, 2026

Could Reed have taken off his ginormous and goofy piece of headwear before comforting Toney? Absolutely. Did he? No, he did not.

It’s both a profoundly sad and funny image from the Indiana-Miami national title game that elicited the best reactions from college football fans:

You just can’t console another man while you’re wearing a big hat… you just can’t



pic.twitter.com/IJTg3ld2SQ — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 20, 2026

this is a heartfelt moment do not laugh i repeat do not laugh https://t.co/m3IHy99S6a — string (@propjoesays) January 20, 2026

Ed Reed wearing that hat in such a serious moment is giving crazy 2000s sitcom vibes https://t.co/h3mSPH8Pik — Henry (@seminole4life22) January 20, 2026

Do you know mad I would be if I just had my worst day at work and guy in a Big Hat told me it was gonna be ok? https://t.co/UlDCjNISuC — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 20, 2026

One of the hardest moments in your life and a man in that is trying to give you advice https://t.co/HfuHSWoEKK — Dekota Gregory (@dekotagregory) January 20, 2026

Being comforted by someone wearing one of those goofy hats has to feel like you're living a SNL skit https://t.co/T7dO1pogfL — Denton Day (D-Day) (@TheDentonDay) January 20, 2026

You gotta take the big hat off after an L https://t.co/6lMM5lASwC — Robbie Lauf (@RobbieLauf) January 20, 2026

