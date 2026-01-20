Photo of Ed Reed and His Big Hat Consoling Miami’s Malachi Toney Loved by CFB Fans
It’s fitting that one of the Miami’s best players, star wide receiver Malachi Toney, had program legend Ed Reed by his side after losing the national championship to Indiana on Monday night. What was less fitting—quite literally—was the ridiculously big hat Reed decided to wear while walking Toney down the players’ tunnel.
Toney enjoyed a productive outing with 10 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown in the 27-21 loss, but he and the Hurricanes ultimately fell short of toppling the dominant Hoosiers, who were able to close out their magical storybook run by clinching college football’s biggest prize.
Afterward, Toney was seen sadly walking to the locker room accompanied by Reed, who admittedly was pretty hard to miss in his humongous hat. Reed decided to cheer on his Hurricanes in a cartoonishly large “U” hat, which were all the rage a few years ago when then-Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. memorably sported one during the 2022 NFL season.
Here’s that priceless postgame moment below:
Could Reed have taken off his ginormous and goofy piece of headwear before comforting Toney? Absolutely. Did he? No, he did not.
It’s both a profoundly sad and funny image from the Indiana-Miami national title game that elicited the best reactions from college football fans:
Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.Follow kriscwong