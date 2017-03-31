Six players with plenty to prove in spring practice

Last year, Rosen was considered by many to be the best quarterback in college football. This year, he’s not even the best quarterback in his own city. After missing the second half of last season with a shoulder injury, Rosen’s name faded from the headlines in favor of USC’s Sam Darnold, who quarterbacked the Trojans’ win over Washington and thrilling Rose Bowl win over Penn State. Now, Rosen will need to work under his third offensive coordinator in three years (Jedd Fisch) and find a dependable receiver, which he couldn’t in his limited action last season. Rosen has the natural talent to be one of the best players in the nation, but UCLA’s instability and a porous offensive line have hurt one of the nation’s potential superstars. He’ll have the starting job once the season starts, but the question is whether the incoming junior will have the same zip as he did before his shoulder injury.