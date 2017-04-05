College Football

Is Butch Jones on the hot seat at Tennessee this season? #DearAndy

2:00 | College Football
#DearAndy: Is Butch Jones on the hot seat?
Andy Staples
2 hours ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...

Coming off a disappointing 2016, how hot is Butch Jones's seat at Tennessee this season? Can Jones afford another subpar SEC East finish in his fifth season in Knoxville? What kind of year does he need to ensure he keeps his job?

1:45 | College Football
#DearAndy: Will Trace McSorley have a better season than Sam Darnold?

Which up-and-coming QB will play better in 2017: USC's Sam Darnold or Penn State's Trace McSorley? Each signal-caller has plenty of weapons coming back on offense. After the two dueled in a thrilling Rose Bowl, could they meet again in the playoff and in New York as Heisman finalists?

